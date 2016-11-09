HC summons Collector, Commissioner of Police

Shocked over 900 children being lodged in around 28 private homes in the district without proper identity verification, the Madras High Court Bench here on Monday summoned the Madurai Collector, Commissioner of Police, District Social Welfare Officer and Chairperson of District Child Welfare Committee to explain steps taken by them to ensure legal custody of those children.

Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran directed the officials to be present in the court on Wednesday so that the court could pass detailed orders on finding out the parents or legal guardians of the children through scientific methods. The judges also pulled up the officials for having handed over the custody of 46 children from one home to different claimants without following scientific methods to ascertain their claim of parentage.

The issue came to light during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by a woman accusing her husband of having sold their only child after they obtained divorce on condition that he would not deny her the visitation rights. However, on enquiry, the petitioner’s husband told the court that he handed over the custody of the child to his father before taking up a job elsewhere and his father, in turn, admitted the child in a private home.

After his father’s death, the petitioner’s husband approached the home to meet his son, but the management denied having admitted the child. He filed a habeas corpus petition, but another Division Bench of the High Court dismissed it. It was only after the directions issued by the present Division Bench, police found the child to have been lodged in another home along with 101 children.

Enquiries made by the Bench with the officials revealed that the custody of around 46 children in that home had been handed over various people who claimed to be the parents and that as of now only 55 children were lodged there. When the judges wanted to know how many such homes were functioning in the district, the social welfare department officials said around 900 children were lodged in 28 such homes.

The Bench said it was unfortunate that on one hand parents were lodging police complaints and filing habeas corpus petitions to find out their missing children and on the other, the private homes were keeping a number of children in custody and handing them over to unknown people without conducting DNA tests and such other procedures.