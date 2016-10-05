HC sets aside punishment

The Madras High Court Bench here has quashed a Government Order passed on July 1, 2008 imposing a punishment of stoppage of annual increment for a year on an Assistant Veterinary Surgeon accused of having “purchased costly medicines which are not normally used in Government Veterinary Dispensaries.”

Allowing a writ petition filed by the veterinarian, Justice M.V. Muralidaran held that the disciplinary authority had erred in punishing the petitioner without giving convincing reasons for differing with the view taken by the enquiry officer. He also pointed out that the petitioner was not heard before the authority imposed the punishment.

After quashing the G.O. imposing punishment on the veterinary surgeon, the judge allowed another writ petition filed by him in 2010 and directed the Animal Husbandry Secretary to include the petitioner’s name in the panel prepared in 2009 for promotions and provide him all consequential benefits including arrears of salary and seniority.

In his affidavit, the petitioner pointed out that certain charges were levelled against him when he was serving at Thoothukudi district in 2001. Then, a committee, under the chairmanship of the Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, was formed for purchasing Siddha and Ayurvedic medicines for the financial year 2001-02.

Though the petitioner was made a member of the committee, he claimed not to have been informed about the guidelines issued by the government for the purchase of medicines.

Nevertheless, he was issued with a charge memo and also imposed with punishment on the ground that as a member of the committee he must have followed the guidelines scrupulously.