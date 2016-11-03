HC seeks strength of doctors, availability of haemodialysis machines in GHs

The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary to file a report by November 14 listing out the vacancies in sanctioned posts of doctors and paramedical staff in government hospitals across the State, steps taken to fill them up and the number of machines available for haemodialysis in those hospitals.

Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran passed the order on a public interest litigation petition alleging lack of sufficient government doctors in Virudhunagar district. Replying to it, the Joint Director of Health Services informed the court that 163 out of 207 sanctioned posts of doctors in the district had been filled up. During the course of arguments, Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said that he recently came across a case of a poor man, suffering from kidney failure, unable to undergo dialysis at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital since one of the three machines was dysfunctional and the hospital could not attend to needs of around 250 patients every day. “Assuming that it would take a minimum of one hour for performing dialysis on one patient and even if both the functional machines in the hospital were operated round the clock, the hospital would be able to attend to only 48 patients in a day. If such is the situation, what is the option for the other 200 patients?

“The State cannot expect the poor to approach private hospitals and spend thousands of rupees for undergoing dialysis at regular intervals,” Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said. The Division Bench also expressed concern over large number of sanctioned posts of doctors and paramedical staff lying vacant in government hospitals.