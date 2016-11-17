HC ruling on share autorickshaw permit

In a judgement that has come as a shot in the arm for those who had been denied permits for operating share autorickshaws by Regional Transport Officers by citing the cap on the number of permits that could be issued within their territorial jurisdiction, the Madras High Court Bench here on Tuesday held that the State Government could not restrict the number of permits in a town with a population of less than five lakh.

Allowing a writ petition filed by a person who was denied permit to operate share autorickshaw in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran said Section 74(3) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 empowered the State Government to restrict the number of permits that could be granted for operating a particular class of contract carriage only in places with a population of not less than five lakh.

“According to the petitioner, the population of Karaikudi is only 1.5 lakh and it is not disputed by the respondents. Hence, the impugned order rejecting the petitioner’s application for permit is set aside and the authorities are directed to consider his application afresh and grant permit within a period of two months if he satisfies all other conditions required to be fulfilled for grant of such licence,” the judges concluded.