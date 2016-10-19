HC restrains SBI from taking away tractors from farmers

The Madras High Court Bench here has restrained State Bank of India (SBI) from taking possession of two tractors from a couple of farmers in Sivaganga district for having defaulted repayment of loans taken by them to purchase the vehicles and directed the agriculturalists to settle the dues within six months.

Justice M.V. Muralidaran passed the orders on individual writ petitions filed by G. Muthuramalingam and Muthukumar to forbear the Ilayangudi Branch Manager of SBI and the recovery agent of the bank from recovering the tractors and direct the bank to give some time for repaying the loan in instalments.

Stating that they had repaid substantial amount towards loan due as well as interest, the petitioners claimed that they were unable to honour some of the monthly instalments due to poor rainfall and consequent loss of agricultural income. They accused the bank of refusing to give them more time to repay and instructing its recovery agent to take possession of the tractors.

Refuting the allegations, the bank manager filed a counter affidavit stating that the writ petitioners were not regular in repaying the loan amount and termed them chronic defaulters.

He also urged the court to dismiss the writ petitions since the petitioners were not entitled to any leniency in the matter or repayment of loan.

After recording their submissions, the judge allowed both the writ petitions considering the reason given by the petitioners for not being able to repay the loan amount.

He, however, made it clear that the petitioners must settle their dues within six months failing which the bank would be at liberty to proceed further in accordance with law.