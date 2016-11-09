HC rejects constable’s plea to prevent foisting of cases against him

The Madras High Court Bench here has come across a peculiar case of a police constable, now under suspension, who had filed a writ petition seeking a direction to Madurai district police, including the Superintendent of Police, Inspector of Usilampatti Town Police Station and the Inspector of an All Women Police Station in Usilampatti, to desist from “foisting false cases” against him.

Dismissing the petition preferred by M. Sudalaimadan, who was attached to Usilampatti Police Station prior to his suspension early this year, Justice S.M. Subramaniam held that the plea sought for by the petitioner could not be entertained by the court since the petitioner was facing multiple criminal cases on grave charges which included rape and was also subjected to disciplinary proceedings by higher officials.

The judge pointed out that the prime allegation against the petitioner was that he had developed illegal intimacy with a woman who had approached him for lodging a complaint against her husband following a domestic dispute between them.

When the issue came to light, a case was registered against him under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (cheating), 376 (rape), 506 part I (criminal intimidation) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of the Indian Penal Code.

Though he managed to obtain anticipatory bail, the Superintendent of Police initiated disciplinary proceedings and placed him under suspension under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules, 1955 on June 28.

Thereafter, the woman, with whom the petitioner had developed intimacy, lodged one more complaint accusing him of having abused her and hence the police registered another First Information Report under Section 294b (uttering obscene words) of IPC.

“The facts and circumstances of this case make it clear that the petitioner has involved in number of criminal cases and further committed misconducts warranting disciplinary action under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules, 1955,” the judge said.

He also recorded the submission of an Additional Government Pleader that the writ petition was not maintainable since a prayer as sought for by the petitioner could not be entertained by a court of law.