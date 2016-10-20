HC rejects Caste Hindus’ claim

Rejecting the contention of a Caste Hindu group that its was being discriminated against by people belonging to other castes, the Madras High Court Bench here has refused permission to the group to celebrate the Sikkumallammal Temple festival at Kattunayakanpatti since it was customary to open the temple only once a year for the festival in the Tamil month of Thai.

Dismissing the plea by P. Milany, leader of Okkalika caste group, the Bench held that the group could not celebrate the festival separately after having avoided it in January.