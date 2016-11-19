Madurai

HC refuses advance bail to Sasikala Pushpa

The Madras High Court Bench here on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa in a case registered against her on charges of instigating her henchmen to ransack the house of a woman lawyer who was providing legal assistance to two women who had lodged a complaint of harassment and sexual abuse against the MP after she was expelled from AIADMK.

Dismissing her plea for advance bail Mr. Justice S. Vaidyanathan, however, granted advance bail to Ms. Pushpa’s husband T. Lingeswara Thilagan and son L. Pradeep Raja.

