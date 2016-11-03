HC permits woman Sub-Registrar to retire from service

The Madras High Court Bench here has directed the Inspector General of Registration to permit a Sub-Registrar to retire from service without prejudice to three different departmental proceedings initiated against her for causing loss to the public exchequer to the tune of several lakhs of rupees by wrong fixation of value of immovable properties.

Disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by the woman official challenging the charge memorandums issued to her, Justice S. Vimala directed the Inspector General and the Deputy Inspector General of Registration to permit the petitioner to retire from service on attaining the age of superannuation subject to continuation of departmental enquiry.

The judge pointed out that Rule 9(2)(a) of the Tamil Nadu Pension Rules, 1978, stated that departmental proceedings initiated against a government servant could be continued even after his retirement from service and concluded by the authorities concerned “in the same manner as if the Government servant had continued in service.”

Though the petitioner’s counsel contended that the decisions taken by his client in her quasi judicial capacity could not become a subject matter of disciplinary proceedings and also relied upon a few decisions of the Supreme Court as well as the High Court to substantiate his contention, the judges left them open to be raised before the enquiry officer.

A charge memo issued to the writ petitioner on September 30 had accused her of causing loss to the tune of Rs. 51.41 lakh when she was serving as Sub Registrar at Srivilliputtur. Two other memos issued to her on September 23 had accused her of wrong fixation of valuation of certain properties and acting against a circular issued by the Inspector General on January 27, 2014.

The petitioner, M. Saraswathy, had challenged all the three charge memos on the ground of vagueness.