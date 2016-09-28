Madurai

HC orders removal of unauthorised hoardings

The Madras High Court Bench here on Tuesday directed Collectors of Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari to remove all unauthorised hoardings and flex boards within their territorial jurisdiction and file a compliance report by October 7.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy seeking a direction to the Madurai Collector, Commissioner of Police and Corporation Commissioner to remove the unauthorised hoardings within their territorial limits.

Passing interim orders on the petition last week, the judges had directed the three officials to remove such hoardings within a week and report compliance. Accordingly, the Bench was informed on Tuesday that around 1,000 flex boards had been removed from the city and cases had been booked against those who had erected the boards.

After recording the submission, the judges directed the officials to continue their work until all hoardings, posing a threat to pedestrians and motorists besides hindering free flow of traffic, were removed.

