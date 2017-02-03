HC orders removal of encroachments

MADURAI: The Madras High Court Bench here has directed Pudukottai Collector, Municipal Commissioner, Divisional Engineer of State Highways Department and Project Director of National Highways Authority of India to remove all kinds of encroachments in Nainarkulam, Chinna Vengayappan Kulam, Dairy Farm to Malaiyeedu, Pudukottai to Machuvadi Road and Thiruvappur to Mettupatti Road by initiating necessary action against the encroachers.

A Division Bench of Justices A. Selvam and P. Kalaiyarasan passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by V. Kumaresan, a resident of Puthambur in Pudukottai Taluk.

The petitioner had accused the officials of turning a blind eye to too many encroachments in and around Pudukottai town and especially in the places from where he had sought to evict the encroachers. He also claimed to have given a representation to the officials on January 13.