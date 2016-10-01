HC orders disbursal of PF to Inspector not allowed to retire

A Division Bench in the Madras High Court Bench here has dismissed a writ appeal preferred by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, challenging a single judge’s order to disburse provident fund and earned leave encashment amount to an Inspector of Police who was not allowed to retire from service in February 2007 pending departmental enquiry as well as criminal prosecution on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.6,000.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani dismissed the appeal on the ground that provident fund and encashment of earned leave were benefits to which the Inspector S.P. Selvaraj would be entitled to even if he was ultimately dismissed from service on being found guilty either in the departmental enquiry or the criminal proceedings.
The only two benefits to which he would not be entitled to, in such a case, were gratuity and pension.
