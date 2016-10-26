HC grants bail to narcotics case accused “with a heavy heart”

The Madras High Court Bench here on Tuesday granted bail to two accused in a narcotics case “with a heavy heart” and said that it would not have let them out but for the failure of the police in not having followed the legal procedures properly at the time of their arrest and a Supreme Court ruling which states that non adherence of procedures in such matters would be fatal to the prosecution case.

Allowing their joint bail application, Justice S. Vaidyanathan said: “The petitioners are really anti social elements.

“Their anti social activities affect a lot of people and have an impact on the public at large and their existence outside the prison will certainly create a havoc and menace in the society. This Court would not have granted bail to the petitioners but for the failure on the side of the respondent police in not following the correct procedure and also in the light of the dictum laid down by the Honourable Supreme Court in 2014.”

The judge pointed out that the applicants R. Senthilpandi of Tiruvathavur and M. Kannan of Sathasivam Nagar here were arrested by the Inspector of Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-Criminal Investigation Department here on June 26 on the charge of possessing 124 kg of Ganja. However, at the time of search, the police officer concerned had failed to inform them of their right be frisked in the presence of a nearest gazetted officer or Magistrate.