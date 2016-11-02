HC flays advocate for casting aspersions on EC

The Madras High Court Bench here on Tuesday came down heavily on an advocate for filing a public interest litigation petition to postpone the elections to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies, scheduled for November 19, after casting aspersions on the Election Commission of India (EC).

Justices S. Nagamuthu and J. Nisha Banu were shocked to read a representation made by the advocate to the EC stating that notification of the election without debarring candidates who had filed nominations in May, when the elections were postponed following large-scale complaints of bribing of voters, amounted to mockery of democracy.

When the judges wanted to know from the petitioner as to how could he make such a statement and what was the legal bar in permitting those candidates to contest in the present elections, the advocate had no answer. They also wondered how could the petitioner have said that the EC’s activities had come under a cloud.

“You have said that the candidates of some political parties had distributed money to the voters. What is the proof that you have to substantiate your claim? What will happen if those candidates file a defamation suit against you? As a lawyer, any representation made by you should carry weight and should be supported by documents,” Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said.

Later, the advocate apologised to the court and chose to withdraw the petition. Hence, the judges dismissed the case as not pressed and spared the lawyer from being imposed with costs.