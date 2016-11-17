HC exempts IAS officer from personal appearance

The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday exempted former Tiruchi Collector Jayashree Muralidharan, now Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, from appearing before it on Friday in connection with a suo motu contempt of court proceedings initiated against her for not having prevented construction of a public toilet close to the statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy at Pullambadi town panchayat.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran accepted a request made by Additional Advocate General to exempt the IAS officer from appearing before the court as she had already filed a detailed affidavit explaining the circumstances under which the toilet was constructed and how she was in no way responsible for its construction. “We shall peruse the affidavit and then decide if her presence is required or not,” Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said.

He also expressed anguish over a toilet having been constructed close to the statue of a great leader.