HC disposes of 308 appeals in one stroke

The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday disposed of 308 criminal appeals in one stroke on the basis of a judgement passed by a Full Bench (comprising three judges) on April 5 wherein it was held that victims of crime, who had prosecuted the accused through private complaints lodged before Judicial Magistrates, should prefer appeals against acquittals only before the Sessions Court concerned and not the High Court.

Justice S. Nagamuthu transferred all the 308 appeals filed between 2010 and 2016 to the jurisdictional Sessions Court with a direction to the Principal District and Sessions Judges to give priority to the cases and dispose them of at the earliest either on their own or by making them over to Additional Sessions Courts. The judge also directed the High Court Registry to transfer all the original records to the Sessions Courts for early disposal.