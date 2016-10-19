HC dismisses plea

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a plea by the Alternative Medical Practitioners Association, based in Kanyakumari district, seeking to restrain the police from interfering with the non-allopathic medical practice of its members.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani refused to entertain the appeal on the grounds that an association could not file a writ petition espousing the cause of its members and that it was for the latter to approach the court individually to get their grievances redressed.

Though the appellant’s counsel contended that it was an association consisting of aggrieved individuals, the judges rejected his contention and held that a single judge of the High Court had rightly dismissed a writ petition filed by the association in 2012 on the preliminary ground of maintainability.

“However, if any individual member of the appellant association is aggrieved by the acts of the respondents (State Government, Director General of Police, Union Health Ministry), he/she is at liberty to work out their remedy in accordance with the law before the competent forum,” the Division Bench clarified.