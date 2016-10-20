HC dismisses habeas corpus petition filed by gangster’s wife

The Madras High Court Bench here has dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by the wife of a gangster accusing Dindigul police of keeping him in illegal custody after the police told the court that even they were in search of her husband since he was wanted in connection with many heinous crimes.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani dismissed the petition filed by M. Pavithra after recording the submission of the police that her husband J. Mohanram (36) was a notorious rowdy and a history-sheeter belonging to ‘Madras’ Pandi gang which was at loggerheads with ‘Karadi’ Mani gang. The police pointed out that the petitioner’s husband was facing as many as eight cases booked under the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Explosives Act by the police in Dindigul, Tiruppur, Chennai and Cuddalore districts. It was also stated that he was absconding ever since his release from Tiruchi Central Prison on June 12, 2015.

Further, stating that special teams had been formed to nab him and produce him before lower courts that had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him, the police accused the petitioner of filing a series of complaints against the police in an attempt to safeguard her husband from the criminal cases. After recording the submissions, the judges said: “A perusal of the counter affidavit filed by the second respondent would disclose that the cases, in which the detenu is involved, are heinous in nature and it is the specific stand of the second respondent that ever since the date of release from the Central Prision, Trichy, he is absconding and all effective steps have been taken to secure him. “In the light of the stand taken by the second respondent, this court is of the view that the detenu is not in illegal custody and the habeas corpus petition is, therefore, liable to be dismissed.”