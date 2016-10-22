HC directs govt. to ensure firework shops don’t flout rules

The Madras High Court Bench here on Friday treated as a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) petition a news article that appeared in The Hindu on Thursday’s fire accident that claimed eight lives at a private scan centre situated close to a fireworks shop at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district and directed the State government as well as revenue officials in all districts to ensure that no firework units or shops flout rules.

Passing interim orders, Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran warned officials of stringent action if they fail to comply with the court order. The judges also directed Joint Chief Controller of Explosives based in Chennai, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives at Sivakasi and the Virudhunagar District Revenue Officer (DRO) to appear in court on Tuesday along with all records related to licences issued to the fireworks shop as well as the scan centre.

The judges included N. Suthanthirarajan, the person who had been granted licence to run the fireworks shop and V. Nagendran, the proprietor of the scan centre, as respondents to the case and ordered serving of notices on them through the police.

They observed in the interim order that the court was of the prima facie view that all norms had been flouted in granting licences to the fireworks shop and several commercial buildings situated around it.

During the course of arguments, Special Government Pleader (SGP) M. Govindan told the court that Suthanthirarajan was granted licence to run the fireworks shop by the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives on July 17, 1996 on the basis of a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the DRO since there were no buildings around the shop at that time. The licence was renewed periodically but without obtaining NOCs from the DRO.

The last renewal was obtained on September 10, 2015. The licence had been extended up to March 31, 2020. However, Sivakasi Village Administrative Officer B. Murugesan in a complaint with the Sivakasi East police with respect to Thursday’s fire accident, stated that Mr. Suthanthirarajan had rented out the shop to Shenbagaraman and Anand in gross violation of the licence conditions.

Relying upon the VAO’s complaint, the SGP stated that the accident was caused by friction while loading the crackers in a van parked outside the shop. The fire engulfed the van, a nearby jeep and around 10 two-wheelers before spreading to the shop. As a result, six employees of the scan centre and two visitors died of asphyxiation since the only pathway was on fire and it lacked an emergency exit and other safety measures.

He pointed out that the police had booked the fireworks shop licencee, his illegal tenants and the Madurai-based doctor owning the scan centre as accused in the case booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code as well as Section 9(B)(1)(a) of the Explosives Act, 1884. He also stated that the Collector, other revenue officials and all top police officers were at the spot taking stock of the situation.

Officials pulled up

Mr. Justice Nagamuthu said: “What is the point in inspecting the spot after the loss of eight lives? Those lives would have been saved if the officials had inspected the shop before the accident.”