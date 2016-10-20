HC directs bank to return jewels pledged by woman

The Madras High Court Bench here has directed Syndicate Bank to return jewels pledged by a woman for getting gold loan without reference to her having stood as a guarantor for a car loan availed by her husband and her facing a criminal case for allegedly cheating the bank by recommending grant of loan to fictitious members of self-help groups.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by T. Latha of Theni, Justice V. Bharathidasan said: “The petitioner has only availed jewel loan from the respondent bank and now she is ready to repay the entire loan amount with appropriate interest and with regard to the car loan availed by her husband is concerned, he is ready to pay the entire loan amount with appropriate interest.

“Apart from that, there is no liability for the petitioner. In such circumstances, if at all there is any breach of terms or cheating by the petitioner or the other self-help groups, it is for the authority concerned to take action in accordance with law, for which, the bank cannot withhold the jewels pledged by her.

“Therefore, the second respondent (Manager, Syndicate Bank, Theni) is directed to return the jewels, pledged by the petitioner, forthwith, after the entire jewel loan amount with interest is settled by her.”

In a counter affidavit, the bank manager had stated that the petitioner had availed herself of eight gold loans after signing security documents which entitled the bank to hold the pledged jewels for any other liability payable by her either solely or jointly with others.

Subsequently, her husband had availed himself of a car loan for which she stood as a guarantor and that loan was yet to be discharged. Further, the bank had offered loans to 27 SHG members on recommendation of the petitioner working for a non-governmental organisation.

Some of the SHGs complained to the bank of having been defrauded by the petitioner and on verification, the bank found that a few names in the list of members of those SHGs were fictitious. Hence, it chose to lodge a police complaint.

The counsel for the bank contended that the petitioner was liable to repay the loan amount offered to the members of the SHGs since they had failed to discharge their liability.

However, the judge said the bank manager had failed to comply with a direction issued by the High Court on March 12 to file a detailed report with regard to the quantum of loan sanctioned, details of the applicants, documents received from them, complaints given by them and follow-up action taken by the bank on their complaints.