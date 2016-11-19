HC directive to DVAC on dealing with graft charges

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) cannot be heard to state that complaints received by it alleging corruption and criminal misconduct against All India Service officers, heads of departments and Collectors shall be simply forwarded to the Chief Secretary directly for necessary action, without conducting any enquiry, the Madras High Court Bench here has held.

Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran said the law on the issue as to whether a police officer who received a complaint making out cognisable offences could hold an enquiry or not had been well settled by the Supreme Court in the decision in Lalita Kumari versus Government of Uttar Pradesh (2013), and therefore, the DVAC sleuths were duty-bound to follow it.

“We wish to apprise the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption that the directions issued by the Supreme Court cannot be simply ignored by relying upon administrative instructions issued under the DVAC Manual. Such instructions cannot override the apex court directions... It is not legal on the part of the DVAC to follow the manual instead of the Supreme Court directions,” the judges said.

The observations were made when the Bench disposed of a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Nagarajan, a resident of Ellis Nagar here, seeking a direction to the DVAC to conduct an enquiry on the basis of a complaint lodged by him in February last alleging commission of various offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in the construction of 104 residential flats by Tamil Nadu Housing Board on Bypass Road here without obtaining building plan permission.

The petitioner said he was shocked to find that the flats had been constructed without approval either from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning or Madurai Corporation. He also learnt that TNHB officials had allowed the construction on receipt of illegal gratification from the contractor.

However, in his counter affidavit, K. Esakki Ananthan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Madurai, said the petitioner had levelled allegations against the then TNHB Managing Director who was an IAS officer and many other officials.

Hence, the petitioner’s complaint was forwarded directly to the Chief Secretary without conducting any enquiry as stipulated under para 10(2) of the DVAC Manual.