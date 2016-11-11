HC closes PIL to supply drinking water to GRH

The Madras High Court Bench here on Thursday closed a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to Madurai Corporation Commissioner to provide 10 lakh litres of water every day to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here. The court said that there was no necessity for it to pass such an order in view of various steps taken by the Dean of the hospital to meet the requirements of the institution.

Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran recorded the submissions made by Dean M.R. Vairamuthuraju in his communication to Special Government Pleader M. Govindan and pointed out that the hospital administration had already written a letter to the Corporation Commissioner on July 1 requesting diversion of eight lakh litres of water to the hospital every day under the Melur Comprehensive Water Supply Scheme.

In the communication sent to the SGP, the Dean had said that around 40,000 litres of water was being realised on a daily basis from 12 borewells dug on the hospital campus and somewhere between three to four lakh litres of water supplied by the Corporation through drinking water pipelines apart from water supplied through 10 to 15 lorries with a capacity of 10,000 litres each. Further, six Reverse Osmosis plants had also been installed in the hospital.

In so far as the facilities in the Trauma Care Centre attached to the hospital was concerned, the Dean said that five borewells in that centre supplied approximately 40,000 litres of water every day and the Corporation was supplying 10,000 litres once in three days, apart from sending five to eight tanker lorries.