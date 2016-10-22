HC appoints special officer to investigate boy missing case

Expressing dissatisfaction over the way the Sivaganga police had investigated into a complaint relating to 14-year-old boy Sarath Kannan, who had missing for the last two years, the Madras High Court Bench here on Friday appointed Superintendent of Police Deshmukh Shekar Sanjay, attached to Prohibition and Enforcement Wing here, as a special officer to investigate the matter.

Passing interim orders on a habeas corpus petition filed by the boy’s mother in 2014, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran directed the Sivaganga police to handover the case diary and all other relevant materials to the officer forthwith so that he could probe into the complaint and file a status report before the court within two weeks.

The Bench pointed out that it was only because the investigation was not proceeding at the right pace that the High Court had on an earlier occasion directed an officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police to be appointed as the investigation officer. After such appointment, the DSP had found that a body of an unknown boy aged around 15 years had been identified and buried within Mettur Dam Police Station limits.

The Chintadripet police in Chennai city had exhumed that body in connection with the missing of a teenager Vinodh in their limits. After conducting superimposition and DNA tests and finding that the body was not that of Vinodh, the police had buried the body once again. Hence, the DSP said that he had now decided to collect the skeletal remains of that body from the forensic anthropology department to find out if it was that of Sarath Kannan.

Not happy with the investigation done so far, the judges ordered Mr. Sanjay, a 2012 batch IPS officer, to take up the case and solve it at the earliest.