Government teacher takes technology route

Going beyond his call of duty, a government schoolteacher here has created a 1006-slide PowerPoint presentation, including images and videos, of the entire syllabus of Class 10 Social Sciences subject in a bid to keep students hooked in the classrooms.

D. Suriyakumar, working in Melur Government Girls Higher Secondary School, said the idea dawned on him after attending a State-wide training programme under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan on using information and communication technology tools in teaching.

“I immediately wanted to put to use the concepts I learned in a manner that will be of use to children. That is when I got the idea of creating a presentation, which will be appealing to the students,” Mr. Suriyakumar said, adding it was only during the training that he got introduced to using PowerPoint.

He said it took three months for him to prepare the slides for the subject which had 29 chapters. “To make it interesting, I included pictures and videos available from the internet to show historical events that are part of the lessons and also to demonstrate various concepts. The multimedia content helps in breaking the monotony of classroom lectures,” he said.

Though he has just begun to use the presentation in the classroom, Mr. Suriyakumar said he could already observe increased enthusiasm among his students. “They say that the presentation makes it easier for them to understand and remember the content,” he said.

The teacher added that he wanted to freely distribute the content to students and teachers from other government schools. “I am also planning to prepare presentation for Class 8 and Class 9 Social Sciences subject, which I teach,” he said.

The CD of the presentation was formally released by Director of School Education S. Kannappan during a recent meeting of school headmasters in the district.

Lauding the efforts of Mr. Suriyakumar, Chief Educational Officer of Madurai J. Angelo Irudayasamy said the department would be distributing the CDs to all government schools in the district. “A large number of schools already have smart classrooms with computers and projectors where the CD can be used. Soon, all the schools will get at least one smart classroom,” he said.