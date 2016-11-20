Good response to SBI’s mobile ATM

Considering the plight of consumers wanting to withdraw cash in the post-demonetisation period, the State Bank of India (SBI) here reached out to more number of people through their mobile ATMs.

In March this year, the SBI General Manager Ravindranath had launched a mobile ATM vehicle, which could dispense cash to the public in different locations. The idea was to take the cash more closer to the people than make them come to the ATM kiosks.

By parking the van at points like the integrated bus stand at Mattuthavani, many, including the unorganised sector workers, benefitted largely, officials said.

Similarly, by keeping the mobile ATM inside the Government Rajaji Hospital, it helped outpatients and their attendants to withdraw money with ease.

Likewise, the mobile ATM was positioned in front of locations, wherever there was floating population.

Thus, the mobile ATM came in handy now in the post-demonetisation period, officials said and added that the ATM was recalibrated in such a way that it dispensed new currencies in the denomination of Rs.2000.

“Since there was long queues in many of our own ATMs, the mobile van transporting the ATM may come in handy to people in far away locations and hence it was taken around,” the officials added.

The number of users had gone up from 400 to 900 and through the mobile ATM, the bank disbursed Rs.18 lakh.

With many people coming to vote in the Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency on Saturday, the bank had positioned its vehicle near the Palanganatham junction from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to facilitate the public to withdraw.

A maximum of Rs.2000 could be withdrawn. Apart from this, instant cash by swiping debit cards was also made available to any customer at as many as 10 points through cash@PoS machines, officials added.