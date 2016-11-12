Give BJP a chance, says L. Ganesan

If a DMK or an AIADMK candidate got elected, he would indulge only in spats in the Legislative Assembly. But, if a BJP candidate was elected from Tirupparankundram Assembly, he would talk on issues, said BJP MP L. Ganesan.
Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said it was only a by-poll and not an election to choose Chief Minister or leader of Opposition in the Assembly. They were all there. Hence, voters could give a chance to BJP candidate R. Srinivasan, an educated and learned person, he said. When the Centre’s move on demonetisation had been hailed by the common man and many political parties, it showed the commitment of the Union government in keeping up its promises made to people. In the last two-and-a-half years, there was no space for corruption or other allegations in Modi’s government. The BJP was all set to create a new image in public life and politics, Mr. Ganesan said and appealed to the voters to think before they cast their votes.
If the Election Commission had the will to put an end to distribution of money, it could be stopped in no time, he replied to a query.
