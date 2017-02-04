Madurai

GRH keeps H1N1 ward ready

MADURAI: The recent death of a man due to H1N1 infection (swine flue) at a private hospital here and instances of H1N1 cases getting reported in different places in Tamil Nadu had made health officials here keep the H1N1 ward ready at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Though an isolation ward was already available in GRH, the authorities have now increased the bed strength by keeping eight beds ready for H1N1 cases. The ward has been fully equipped with necessary equipment, including ventilator support, as H1N1 infection may often lead to failure of different organs, hospital authorities said.

Sources at the hospital said that precautions had been taken to ensure that the infection did not spread outside the ward. “Isolation is also important to keep H1N1 patients free from other infections since they will already be vulnerable,” said a senior official from GRH.

Pointing out that movement of persons to the ward will be restricted, the official said that even doctors and nurses, who will be handling H1N1 cases, have been sensitised once again to the precautionary measures to be taken.

Dean M.R. Vairamuthu Raju and officials from Health Department inspected the ward on Friday to review the preparedness.

On the increasing number of swine flu cases, hospital authorities, however, stressed that no H1N1 cases had been treated at the hospital in the recent weeks. The last reported death at GRH due to H1N1 infection was in July 2016 when a staff of INS Parundu naval air station in Ramanathapuram district died after few days of treatment.

The recent death in the district was of a 38-year-old man from Sivaganga district, who died at a private hospital here on Thursday. He was referred from the Government Hospital in Sivaganga, where the doctors reportedly failed to diagnose that the man was H1N1 infected.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 3:23:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/GRH-keeps-H1N1-ward-ready/article17194622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY