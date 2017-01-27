Freedom fighters, officials honoured

Honouring freedom fighters, distributing assistance to the needy and recognising the services of policemen and officials marked the 68th Republic Day celebrations at the Armed Reserve Police Grounds here on Thursday.

After unfurling the national flag, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Vijayendra S Bidari, took the salute and inspected a guard of honour.

The 20-minute march past by the police, NCC and students was witnessed by thousands of spectators. After honouring freedom fighters and their family members, Mr. Rao presented Chief Minister medals to 110 personnel from the Madurai City Police and Madurai Rural District Police.

The officials from the revenue including District Public Relations Officer Sendhil Anna, APRO Naveen Pandian, photographer Siva and others were honoured for their services.

The Collector gave away cheques to the tune of ₹11.37 lakh to 99 beneficiaries. The benefits included marriage assistance, old age pension, sewing machines and kits to differently abled persons. Students who scored high marks in the Tenth and Plus Two public examinations were given cash prizes.

Students from Y. Othakadai Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Samayanallur Girls Higher Secondary School, APT Durairaj, Sourashtra Girls Higher Secondary School, PKN school in Tirumangalam, Sidhu Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Mahatma Montessori School and Sethu Institute of Technology presented a spectacular show. The Collector presented certificates to 1,049 students.

South Zone Inspector General of Police Murugan, DIG of Police (Madurai Range) Anand Kumar Somani, DCPs A.G. Babu and Arun Sakti Kumar, Additional Collector Rohini Ramdas, DRO K. Veluchami and other officials participated.