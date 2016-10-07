Free Saiva Siddhantha course

Free 10-day Saiva Siddhantha course

A 10-day Saiva Siddhantha course will be conducted at Thiagarajar College here from November 21. Classes on Saiva Siddhantha will be handled by experts at the free residential programme at two levels — general and advanced. Those who have already participated in the general level course should apply for the advanced level. Certificates will be distributed to participants on completion of the course.

Applications can be obtained from the Principal, Thiagarajar College, 139-140 Kamarajar Salai, Madurai 625 009, by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Applications can also be downloaded fromwww.tcarts.in. Filled in applications should be sent by October 31.