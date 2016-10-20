Four women killed as bus hits autorickshaw

Four women were killed in a road accident involving a share autorickshaw and a bus near Usilampatti on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as M. Rakkammal (70), A. Ramalakshmi (35), P. Pandiammal (45) and S. Thayammal (55), all from Katta Karuppanpatti.

Police said the bus proceeding to Madurai hit the autorickshaw that was taking a turn from the main road towards the village.

Road closed

“With the road work in progress, one of the lanes was closed for traffic. The bus had taken the wrong lane and hit the autorickshaw,” Superintendent of Police Vijayendra Bidari, who rushed to Usilampatti, said. The victims were returning home after shopping and visiting banks in the town. While two were killed on the spot, the other two died on the way to Usilampatti Government Hospital. The auto driver, P. Kalaiselvan (30), and three other passengers, P. Rajangam (65), N. Veerammal (60) and V. Ganapathi (50), were injured in the accident. While the driver was admitted to Usilampatti GH, the others were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Usilampatti Taluk police are investigating.