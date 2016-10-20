Madurai

Four women killed as bus hits autorickshaw

Four women were killed in a road accident involving a share autorickshaw and a bus near Usilampatti on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as M. Rakkammal (70), A. Ramalakshmi (35), P. Pandiammal (45) and S. Thayammal (55), all from Katta Karuppanpatti.

Police said the bus proceeding to Madurai hit the autorickshaw that was taking a turn from the main road towards the village.

Road closed

“With the road work in progress, one of the lanes was closed for traffic. The bus had taken the wrong lane and hit the autorickshaw,” Superintendent of Police Vijayendra Bidari, who rushed to Usilampatti, said. The victims were returning home after shopping and visiting banks in the town. While two were killed on the spot, the other two died on the way to Usilampatti Government Hospital. The auto driver, P. Kalaiselvan (30), and three other passengers, P. Rajangam (65), N. Veerammal (60) and V. Ganapathi (50), were injured in the accident. While the driver was admitted to Usilampatti GH, the others were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Usilampatti Taluk police are investigating.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:08:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/Four-women-killed-as-bus-hits-autorickshaw/article16076429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY