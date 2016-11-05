Madurai

Former TTE murdered by unidentified persons



P. Paneerselvam (56), a former Travelling Ticket Examiner with Southern Railway, was murdered by unidentified persons at CAS Colony in Vilangudi here on Thursday night.

Police sources said that the victim, a native of Ariyapatti near Usilampatti, was reportedly riding pillion with his son on a motorbike towards his sister’s house in Sengol Nagar in Thathaneri when the incident happened.

According to the police, unidentified men, who intercepted the bike, stabbed Mr. Paneerselvam. He succumbed to injuries on the spot. Sellur police are investigating.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:05:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/Former-TTE-murdered-by-unidentified-persons/article16437443.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY