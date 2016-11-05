Former TTE murdered by unidentified persons

P. Paneerselvam (56), a former Travelling Ticket Examiner with Southern Railway, was murdered by unidentified persons at CAS Colony in Vilangudi here on Thursday night.

Police sources said that the victim, a native of Ariyapatti near Usilampatti, was reportedly riding pillion with his son on a motorbike towards his sister’s house in Sengol Nagar in Thathaneri when the incident happened.

According to the police, unidentified men, who intercepted the bike, stabbed Mr. Paneerselvam. He succumbed to injuries on the spot. Sellur police are investigating.