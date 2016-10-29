Fleecing comes to a halt in omnibuses

Timely intervention by the High Court and tight vigil by officials and the police have come as a great relief to omnibus commuters in southern districts.

Utilising the Deepavali rush, many omnibuses fleeced passengers who were desperate to reach their destinations in the past. Taking the issue up suo motu, the High Court gave directions to the officials to check and file reports on exorbitant fares.

The Collectors from the southern districts convened meetings with the Regional Transport Officers, police and office-bearers of omnibus operators in their respective districts.

The operators were told to collect the fares which they had been collecting from the passengers on normal days.

“Any attempt to fleece in any form would be dealt with as per law, the bus operators were told,” said Madurai Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao.

Likewise, during the meeting, Virudhunagar Collector A. Sivagnanam was informed by the bus operators of the fares collected for semi-sleeper and berth types.

He instructed the RTOs to check at random at different locations and enquire with travelling public on the money collected from them as fare.

RTO (Madurai North) K. Kalyanakumar said travelling public could lodge complaints through the toll-free number 1800-425-6151.

“Already, a team of officials has been checking passengers at random on different omnibuses,” he added.

As there would be rush from Koyambedu to Madurai and other destinations in the south during Deepavali, the buses proceeding to Chennai from Maatuthavani on Thursday night were almost empty, a traffic police officer said, and added that there would be a rush from Sunday when people return to Chennai.

When The Hindu contacted some of the frequent travellers, many said the bus fare had certainly not been exorbitant or fancy as it used to be in the past during festival seasons. They pointed out that the fare available online too was the same, be it sleeper or semi-sleeper types.

A manager of an omnibus company here said they collected just Rs. 300 for sleeper berth from passengers on Thursday night as the number was very thin.

“Just to meet at least the diesel expense, we took a meagre sum against the normal price of Rs. 950 per berth,” he claimed.