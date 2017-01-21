Fishermen keep off sea

There was mixed response for the State-wide bandh call given by various organisations demanding the revoking of ban on jallikkattu and ban PETA in Kanniyakumari district on Friday.

Nearly 60% of the shops and business establishments downed their shutters across the district. Shops were closed in Kottar market as their regular weekly holiday falls on Friday. Majority of the jewellery shops in Meenakshipuram behind Anna bus stand were closed.

Barring a few hotels and tea shops, majority of them had downed their shutters to show their solidarity with the agitating students.

Wholesale vegetable vendors in APTA market, Vadaderi retail market had also closed shops.

Government schools functioned with skeletal strength. A few private schools functioned as usual and others declared holiday as per the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Nursery and Primary Schools Association.

Mini buses were off the roads across the district and government buses operated normally.

Fishermen stayed off the sea to extend their support for the cause. Over 8,000 youths participated in agitation for jallikkattu in Nagercoil . The student’s agitation entered the fourth day in a row on Friday near the Anna Stadium urging the Central and State governments to promulgate an ordinance paving way for conducting jallikkattu. The figure crossed nearly 8,000 on Friday, as a few arts and science colleges had declared holiday.

Families also participated in the agitation last night. PMANE Coordinator S.P. Udayakumar was seen in the agitation venue early in the morning. He was taking stock of the number of students and youths participating in the agitation for arranging food for them.