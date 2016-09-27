Fishermen case dismissed

The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday dismissed a habeas corpus petition related to rescuing of 63 Tamil Nadu fishermen reportedly stranded in Saudi Arabia after the Centre informed the court that all of them would returnafter their contract in February.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran dismissed the petition filed by G. Thirumugan, relative of one of the fishermen, K. Sethu Raja, after recording the submission of Assistant Solicitor General G.R. Swaminathan that officials of the Indian Embassy had confirmed that the fishermen were safe.