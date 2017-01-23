Madurai

First passenger train chugs into Madurai railway junction since Thursday evening

A girl takes selfie in front of the halted passenger train on the Vaigai river bridge in Madurai on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Police cleared rail blockade on southern side of Madurai railway station; Another train still stranded on Vaigai bridge

City police successfully cleared the group of protesters who had been holding up the Tiruchendur-Palghat Town passenger train at the southern end of Madurai railway station.

“The train was pulled into the station at around 9.30 a.m.,” a railway official said.

After the blockade in the southern side was cleared, Sengcottah-Madurai passenger was operated upto Madurai railway junction. This was the first train to get into the railway junction ever since the trains on both sides were blocked on Thursday afternoon.

The same train made a return journey to Sengcottah.

Though the police managed to disperse the small crowd present on the railway track over bridge across Vaigai river early in the morning, local people again managed to take over the bridge and stopped rail movement.

A light engine that was brought to bring pull back the Nagercoil-bound passenger train stranded on the bridge since Thursday afternoon was blocked by the agitators.

Railway sources said that the glass panes of the toilets in Palghat Town-bound passenger train was damaged.

“The engineers have to examine the rakes before the train is operated,” the officer said.

