Fill posts in TN Folk Artistes Welfare Board: HC

The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday expressed concern over the Tamil Nadu Folk Artistes’ Welfare Board remaining defunct for around four years because of the post of Secretary and some members lying vacant and directed a Special Government Pleader (SGP) to ensure that the board begins functioning by November 18. Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran told SGP M. Govindan that all vacancies in the board should have been filled by the next hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association on the basis of a news article published in Tamil edition of The Hindu on October 16 last on the pitiable plight of folk artists in the State.

Shocked over the submission made by a Deputy Director of the Art and Culture Department of the State Government that there were certain vacancies in the board for the last four years, the judges wondered how could social security and welfare schemes for the folk artists be provided without the full strength of members in the board. Wondering what kind of spectacles could a person buy with Rs. 500 provided by the government, they said the reason for having discontinued the education assistance should be spelt during the next hearing on November 18.