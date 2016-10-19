Madurai

Festival to explore sports

Decathlon, sports stores, Madurai, is conducting “Sports Fest 16”, a platform people to learn and explore 15 new sports.

The three-day event, starting October 21, is aimed at giving everyone an equal opportunity to access all sports, connecting experts and users directly, to help people to start practising sport regularly and to give health awareness through sport.

Interested people can get free coaching on horse riding, wall climbing, rappelling, snorkeling, football, volley ball, karate, boxing, roller sport, swimming, basket ball, cricket, archery, racquet sport, table tennis, and golf.

The venue of the event is Decathlon, Madurai between 9.00 am to 10.00 pm. The presenting sponsor of the event is RIO Children’s Hospital, Madurai. The Hindu is the print partner for the event and radio partner is Suryan FM 93.5.

For registrations, please contact 8095056585 or 0452 2424585

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:21:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/Festival-to-explore-sports/article16075206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY