Festival to explore sports

Decathlon, sports stores, Madurai, is conducting “Sports Fest 16”, a platform people to learn and explore 15 new sports.

The three-day event, starting October 21, is aimed at giving everyone an equal opportunity to access all sports, connecting experts and users directly, to help people to start practising sport regularly and to give health awareness through sport.

Interested people can get free coaching on horse riding, wall climbing, rappelling, snorkeling, football, volley ball, karate, boxing, roller sport, swimming, basket ball, cricket, archery, racquet sport, table tennis, and golf.

The venue of the event is Decathlon, Madurai between 9.00 am to 10.00 pm. The presenting sponsor of the event is RIO Children’s Hospital, Madurai. The Hindu is the print partner for the event and radio partner is Suryan FM 93.5.

For registrations, please contact 8095056585 or 0452 2424585