Farmers’ union stages protest

The All India Agricultural Workers’ Association (AIAWA) staged a protest inside the Collectorate premises on Friday condemning alleged non-issue of salaries and not providing the guaranteed 100 days of employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in many villages in the district.

R. Mokkaraj, State vice-president of AIAWA, who lead the protest, said that due to shortage in rainfall, farming had failed this year in many places in the district and hence, employment under MGNREGS had become crucial.

The protesters raised demand to clear all the salary dues and provide 100 days of employment within this financial year. They also demanded that all the workers who had applied for work under MGNREGS be provided employment under the scheme.