Madurai

Farmers’ union stages protest

The All India Agricultural Workers’ Association (AIAWA) staged a protest inside the Collectorate premises on Friday condemning alleged non-issue of salaries and not providing the guaranteed 100 days of employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in many villages in the district.

R. Mokkaraj, State vice-president of AIAWA, who lead the protest, said that due to shortage in rainfall, farming had failed this year in many places in the district and hence, employment under MGNREGS had become crucial.

The protesters raised demand to clear all the salary dues and provide 100 days of employment within this financial year. They also demanded that all the workers who had applied for work under MGNREGS be provided employment under the scheme.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 22, 2020 2:28:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/Farmers%E2%80%99-union-stages-protest/article16078303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY