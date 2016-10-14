Farmer beaten to death

October 14, 2016 12:00 am | Updated December 01, 2016 05:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

A farmer, who was attacked by a group of people on Wednesday following civic poll-related rivalry, died in the hospital on Thursday.

Police said farmer Arumugam alias Mani (50) of West Kooniyoor under Cheranmahadevi police station limits had filed nomination for ward member, which was opposed by Mookkan, Thangaperumal and Ravikumar of the same area. Even as the trio were allegedly threatening Arumugam to withdraw his nomination, he was firm in his decision to contest the civic polls.

Against this backdrop, Arumugam was allegedly attacked by Mookkan, Thangaperumal, Ravikumar and a few others on Wednesday in which he sustained “internal injuries” and was admitted to the government hospital at Cheranmahadevi, where he succumbed on Thursday.