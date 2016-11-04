Engineering college student killed in freak accident

In a freak accident, an engineering student, V. Saravanan (20), was fatally knocked down by a college bus after he fell down from the motorcycle he was riding after hitting a SUV on Alagarkoil Road near Alagarkoil on Thursday.

Police said that Saravanan, who was pursuing third-year mechanical engineering, was going to his college in Alagarkoil from his residence in Mullipallam near Sholavandan when the accident occurred. While proceeding to Alagarkoil, a 40-year-old man, Mokkaiyan, hitch-hiked with him from Chathirapatti junction.

While the duo was passing through Amma Mandapam, a SUV that was going in front slowed down suddenly and the motorcyclist hit the SUV. When Saravanan fell on the right side of the motorcycle on the road, he was run over by a college bus that was closely following him. The driver did not stop the bus and later fled from the scene.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital in Surveyer Colony where he succumbed. Mokkaiyan, who fell on the left side of the motorcycle, was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital with injuries.

Madurai rural district police have seized the bus. However, the police said the driver, Kannan, was absconding.