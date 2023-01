Engagements - Karaikudi

October 14, 2016 12:00 am | Updated December 01, 2016 05:51 pm IST

KARAIKUDI

Sri Veerakanda Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Ramayanam’ by AR. Somasundaram, Keezha Oorani, 10 a.m.

Duvadasi Mutt: Discourse on ‘Ramayanam’ by AR. Somasundaram, Bharati Street, Kandanur, 6 p.m.

DEVAKOTTAI

Chairman Manicka Vasagam Middle School: Training programme for science teachers, R. Lakshmi Devi, Assistant Elementary Education Officer, speaks, 9.30 a.m.

THENI

Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science: Training for TNPSC examinations, M. Devaki and V. Ananthi, resource persons, Kamarajar Arangam, 9.30 a.m.

SIVAKASI

Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College: Awareness camp on drug addiction, climate change and women empowerment, S. Ganesan speaks, Government Higher Secondary School, Ulloorpatti, Malli, 10.15 a.m.; blood donation camp, Pandiarajan, Principal, presides, 9.30 a.m.