ECI application tested

Election Commission application tested

A new mobile application of Election Commission of India to facilitate data collection during poll was used for the first time in the State on an experimental basis in Tirupparankundram by-election on Saturday.

Officials said that it was used by Presiding Officers in polling booths to send periodic data on polling percentage. “Every two hours, they will get an alert on phone, through which they can feed the number of votes registered till then,” an official said. District Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao said that it was successfully tested in 285 out of 291 booths. He added that it was also simultaneously tested in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies, where election took place on Saturday.