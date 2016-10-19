After the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court came down heavily on the officials for rampant encroachments on road margins by hawkers, Madurai Corporation on Tuesday began a drive against encroachments.

Over 100 shops, small and big ones that had encroached on the roads causing inconvenience for motorists were removed on Melur Road in Mattuthavani, Vaaniyar Kinatru Lane and Nethaji Main Road.

In a statement, Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri said that over 20 shops outside the Flower Market that had encroached upon the public space were removed by earth movers and Corporation workers.

More shops were removed near the Periyar bus stand. The Commissioner said that the drive would continue.