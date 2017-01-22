Doctors to provide free treatment to protesters

In its first foray into a non-medical issue, the Tamil Nadu unit of Association of Healthcare Providers (India) has decided to provide all assistance to participants in the ongoing protest for jallikattu and free treatment for those injured in the bull sport, whenever and wherever it is held.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, S. Gurushankar, chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, chairman of the State unit, said that besides extending all possible help to those fighting to restore a symbol of Tamil culture, the 177 hospitals affiliated to AHPI would provide free treatment to those who sustain injuries in jallikattu. The initiative had been taken up in association with the Nursing Home Board of Indian Medical Association, said Sathish Devadoss of Devadoss Multispeciality Hospital, convenor of the State unit.

Highlighting the need to preserve native breeds of cattle, Dr. Gurushankar, who referred to a report in the International Journal of Science and Nature, said that A2 protein present in the milk of native cows was beneficial to health whereas consumption of milk with A1 protein from imported varieties led to incidence of diabetes and cancer. S. G. Balamurugan of Guru Hospitals said conducting jallikattu was a basic right of Tamils and the ban had come as an insult to self-respect. He felt unity demonstrated for jallikattu should be extended to farmers, fishermen and water-sharing issues. S. Babu, past president, IMA, Madurai branch, said the protest should not subside till a permanent solution was found for organising jallikattu without any hindrance.