Madurai

Doctor commits suicide at PHC



Doctor commits suicide



S. Arulprakash (27),

a doctor at the Primary Health Centre in Koodakoil, committed suicide on Wednesday afternoon, allegedly by administering himself a fatal dose of injection. He had

called his uncle to inform that he was ill. His father and uncle rushed to the PHC and found him in an unconscious state.

He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police sources said difference

of opinion with his family

over pursuing postgraduate degree could have led him to take the extreme step.

Dr. Arulprakash’s father A. Sankaramahalingam, also a doctor, had served in a senior position at the Government Rajaji Hospital. The Koodakoil police have registered a case.

The State’s health helpline ‘104’ provides anti-suicide counselling and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044 24640050.

