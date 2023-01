Dindigul engagements

October 13, 2016 12:00 am | Updated 07:31 am IST

KARAIKUDI

Veerakanda Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Ramayanam’ by AR. Somasundaran, Keezha Oorani, 10 a.m.

Duvadasi Mutt: Discourse on ‘Ramayanam’ by AR. Somasundaran, Bharathi Street, Kandanur, 6 p.m.

THENI

Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science: Training for TNPSC examinations; S. Chitra, Principal, presides, Kamarajar Arangam, 9.30 a.m.

SIVAGANGA

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, RC Church, Madurai Road, 6.30 p.m.

KRISHNANKOIL

Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy: Inauguration of Pharm. D course, S. Shasi Anand, Director, Kalasalingam University, presides over, Dr. V. Vasudevan Seminar Hall, 9.30 a.m.