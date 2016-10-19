Dinakaran attack case adjourned to November 14

: The Madras High Court Bench here on Tuesday gave one more month’s time to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to execute two of the 12 non-bailable warrants issued by it in January to arrest those accused in the 2007 Dinakaran newspaper office attack case and not co-operating with the court in disposing of an appeal preferred by the investigation agency in 2010 against the acquittal of all 17 accused in 2009.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran adjourned the hearing on the appeal to November 14 after a Special Public Prosecutor for CBI cases told the court that the agency required time to arrest the two absconding accused M. Thayamuthu and S. Malik Batcha of Keerathurai here. They also dispensed with the production of the other accused before the court during future hearings of the appeal.

In the meantime, the judges also permitted Rupert Barnabas, counsel for one of the accused, to file a petition in the High Court Registry questioning the maintainability of the appeal since it had been preferred by a Special Public Prosecutor who was appointed by the CBI without consulting the High Court as required under the Code of Criminal Procedure.