Demonetisation raises fears of more cash distribution

: The demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes has triggered apprehensions of possible distribution of more cash (of the withdrawn currency) among voters in Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, where by-election is due on November 19.

A section of politicians, especially those belonging to smaller parties, fear that candidates of bigger parties might seek to dispose of the demonetised currency to a section of voters. BJP candidate R. Srinivasan claimed that some candidates of larger parties have already started distributing money to voters in certain areas.

“If the illegitimate money, which they possess, cannot be exchanged by party men, they will definitely try to distribute more money to voters in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations in a bid to secure victory,” he said.

D. Siva Muthukumar, Madurai urban district unit secretary of DMDK, claimed that certain corrupt candidates could be exploiting the poor by distributing more cash and asking them to exchange it for legal tender in banks. “The poor, who are already used to waiting in long queues like in ration shops, will now have to queue up before banks,” he claimed.

M. Thiagarajan, a resident of Thiruparankundram town, claimed that candidates of two parties had already distributed money once in his neighbourhood. “With the ban on Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currencies, there is a strong rumour now that there will be another round of distribution,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasan demanded that the volume of currency exchanges and deposits in banks located in the constituency should be monitored by election officials. He added that the bank accounts of those in Thiruparankundram should also be monitored, as majority of the people, even from rural areas, have bank accounts now to receive MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) wages and other subsidies. “Monitoring of the volume of transactions now and post-election is likely to show sudden spike,” he said.

L. Mahadevan, candidate of Naam Tamilar Katchi, demanded deployment of additional monitoring teams in the constituency to control cash distribution.

Acknowledging the risk of the demonetised currency being distributed, Madurai Collector and District Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao said that the poll surveillance teams already on the field have been asked to maintain strict vigil. “Central armed forces have also joined now. We are monitoring the situation continuously. If needed, additional teams will be deployed in consultation with observers, ” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu , General Observer for Thiruparankundram constituency U.V. Jose said that the issue was discussed in detail with all senior election officials and police officers in the district. “So far, we have not received any direct complaints. We have the cushion to deploy additional teams for surveillance if the situation warrants,” he said.

Smaller parties fear that bigger players could use Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000 notes to bribe voters