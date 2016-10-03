Deepavali sale of khadi products launched

Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi on his 147th birth anniversary here on Saturday.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao garlanded Gandhi’s statue in West Masi Street and launched Deepavali sale of khadi products. In his brief address, the Collector said that with the interest of weavers in mind, the State government had initiated many welfare schemes.

The country was known not only for its rich traditions, but also identified with khadi, which was worn by the Father of the Nation, he said and appealed to the people, particularly youngsters, to buy and use khadi products.

Announcing a special discount for the festival season, Mr. Rao said the Khadi Showrooms offered 30 per cent discount round-the-year. Three khadi outlets had been opened at Chellampatti, T. Kallupatti and Government Rajaji Hospital.

Last year, the target for Deepavali sale was fixed at Rs. 80 lakh, while the actual sales was Rs. 67 lakh. This year, it had been targetted to sell Rs. 72-lakh worth goods through the outlets in the city and peripheries. Deputy Director (Khadi) G. Ramasubramanian and others participated.

At Gandhi Museum

The Gandhi Memorial Museum here, which has been illuminated, is celebrating Gandhi Jayanthi by organising debates every day at the open air auditorium.

Janata Dal State secretary K. John Moses garlanded the Gandhi statue at Amman Sannidhi in the city and distributed sweets to the people. Many service organisations, NGOs and educational institutions also celebrated the day. Foreigners and tourists paid floral tributes at the Gandhi Museum throughout the day.