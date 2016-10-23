Madurai

Deepavali celebration with children of orphanage

GESTURE:Members of the Indian Overseas Bank Officers’ Association who donated a water purifier plant to Sathya Ammayar Orphanage for Girl Children in Madurai on Saturday.— Photo: G. Moorthy

GESTURE:Members of the Indian Overseas Bank Officers’ Association who donated a water purifier plant to Sathya Ammayar Orphanage for Girl Children in Madurai on Saturday.— Photo: G. Moorthy  

Every celebration is all about giving or sharing. This is what the Indian Overseas Bank Officers’ Association did on Saturday as part of its Deepavali celebration.

The association members along with their family members distributed made-to-order dresses and sweets to the children of Sathya Ammayar Orphanage for Girl Children in the city.

Vice-president of the association, S. Veeraraghavan, said that the association had been celebrating Deepavali with children in orphanages for the past one decade.

“In 2014, we renovated 20 toilets at the orphanage. The next year we gifted three computers with printers and wi-fi facilities in tune with Digital India campaign,” Mr. Veeraraghavan said.

This year apart from sweets, dresses and crackers for the 130 children, the association members also renovated a water purifier plant at a cost of Rs.20,000.

This is part of IOBOA’s conviction that the social responsibility of the trade union was to give back to the society a portion of the benefits earned by its members.

Chief Regional Managar, Arun Jain, treasurer, Kameshwaran, and assistant general secretary, T.S. Hari Harasudhan, were among those who took part.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 3:57:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/Deepavali-celebration-with-children-of-orphanage/article16079096.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY