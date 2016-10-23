Deepavali celebration with children of orphanage

Every celebration is all about giving or sharing. This is what the Indian Overseas Bank Officers’ Association did on Saturday as part of its Deepavali celebration.

The association members along with their family members distributed made-to-order dresses and sweets to the children of Sathya Ammayar Orphanage for Girl Children in the city.

Vice-president of the association, S. Veeraraghavan, said that the association had been celebrating Deepavali with children in orphanages for the past one decade.

“In 2014, we renovated 20 toilets at the orphanage. The next year we gifted three computers with printers and wi-fi facilities in tune with Digital India campaign,” Mr. Veeraraghavan said.

This year apart from sweets, dresses and crackers for the 130 children, the association members also renovated a water purifier plant at a cost of Rs.20,000.

This is part of IOBOA’s conviction that the social responsibility of the trade union was to give back to the society a portion of the benefits earned by its members.

Chief Regional Managar, Arun Jain, treasurer, Kameshwaran, and assistant general secretary, T.S. Hari Harasudhan, were among those who took part.